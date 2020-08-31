Jose C. RezaEl Paso - Jose C. Reza, at 96, went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2020. He is survived by Josephine Reza, his wife of 67 years; his three sons Joe, Jr., Armando (Pat), Robert (Sandra), and his daughter, Sylvia (Al); his grandchildren Cassandra, Catherine, Matthew (Jodi), Timothy, Mark, and Ciara; his great grandchildren Alaia and Eleanor. In loving memory, a private funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. We join in a celebration of a whole life lived, not of anything lost.