Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church
503 Hunter Dr
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Ybarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose D. Ybarra


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose D. Ybarra Obituary
Jose D. Ybarra

El Paso - Jose "Pepe" Dolores Ybarra was called home to rest at 6:24 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 71. Born on March 19, 1948, Pepe, as he was known by his family and close friends, was a lifelong resident of El Paso which he lovingly referred to as "God's Country". He served his country honorably during the Vietnam Conflict and was recognized as an expert rifleman and awarded the Army Commendation Medal. After returning to El Paso from his army service, he served his community through his love of football. Pepe coached the Renegades youth football team for over 15 years and was able to influence the lives of many of the neighborhood kids. Aside from these great accomplishments, he felt his greatest accomplishment was marrying his high school sweetheart Martha Gomez Ybarra and being a devoted husband for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife Martha Ybarra; sons Joe Ybarra (Martha M. Ybarra), Matthew Ybarra, Andrew Ybarra; grandchildren Joshua, Sarah, Katherine and Joseph; sisters Carmen Gutierrez, Hortencia Moreno and Rosario Marez. Pepe was preceded in death by his mother Margarita Ybarra; father Marcos Ybarra; sister Lydia Ybarra; brothers Marcos Ybarra, Leonardo Ybarra and Sergio Ybarra. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Rosary / Vigil will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Dr. Interment will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Download Now