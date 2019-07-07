Jose D. Ybarra



El Paso - Jose "Pepe" Dolores Ybarra was called home to rest at 6:24 pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 71. Born on March 19, 1948, Pepe, as he was known by his family and close friends, was a lifelong resident of El Paso which he lovingly referred to as "God's Country". He served his country honorably during the Vietnam Conflict and was recognized as an expert rifleman and awarded the Army Commendation Medal. After returning to El Paso from his army service, he served his community through his love of football. Pepe coached the Renegades youth football team for over 15 years and was able to influence the lives of many of the neighborhood kids. Aside from these great accomplishments, he felt his greatest accomplishment was marrying his high school sweetheart Martha Gomez Ybarra and being a devoted husband for over 50 years. He is survived by his wife Martha Ybarra; sons Joe Ybarra (Martha M. Ybarra), Matthew Ybarra, Andrew Ybarra; grandchildren Joshua, Sarah, Katherine and Joseph; sisters Carmen Gutierrez, Hortencia Moreno and Rosario Marez. Pepe was preceded in death by his mother Margarita Ybarra; father Marcos Ybarra; sister Lydia Ybarra; brothers Marcos Ybarra, Leonardo Ybarra and Sergio Ybarra. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 9:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Rosary / Vigil will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home - Americas, 9521 North Loop Dr. Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Dr. Interment will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019