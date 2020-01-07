|
|
Jose E. Chavez
El Paso - Jose E. "Eddie" "BiBi" Chavez passed suddenly December 31, 2019 in his adopted hometown of Phoenix, Arizona from an apparent heart attack. He was 39. He had lived in Phoenix for the last 14 years. BiBi was born in El Paso, Texas and the son of Patricia Uranga and Jose E. Chavez. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents: Aurora Uranga, Mardonio Uranga, and Jose Eduviges Chavez. Survived by his Grandmother Antonia F Chavez, Mother Patricia Uranga, Sisters: Maria Elida Chavez and Patricia Uranga, brother Omar Uranga, nieces and nephews: Bernice C Mora, Vianney A Correa, Gabriel D Uranga, Isaac A Soto, and Melanee M Amaya. Also survived by many cousins, relatives and countless friends who he loved dearly.
Visitation will be Wednesday January 8 at Funeraria Del Angel Central , 3839 Montana Ave. from 5-9pm with the vigil at 7. Mass is Thursday January 9 at 1pm at St Pius, 1050 N Clark Dr. Burial after at Restlawn Memorial Park, 4848 Alps.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020