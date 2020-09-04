Jose Enrique Salinas Sr.
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Jose Enrique Salinas Sr., loving father, grandpa and great grandpa was called home. Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, September 7, 2020, with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, with burial following at Fairview Cemetery.
Jose was born on September 13, 1942 in El Paso, TX to Jose Guadalupe and Ester (Macias) Salinas. He graduated from Jefferson High School and joined the U.S. Navy there after on August 29, 1962. He proudly served his country for four years. On May 28, 1975, he married Delia Tibuni. They raised two daughters Leticia and Veronica, and two sons, Jose Luis and Jose Enrique Jr.
Jose was a retired house painter. He was a member of the Aphasia Center , were he was known for his witty sense of humor and his drive for life. He would brighten anyone's day.
He is survived by his daughters, Leticia Santivanez (Ignacio) and Veronica Ramirez (Jesus), and his two sons Jose Luis Salinas (Lisa) and Jose E. Salinas Jr. (Rachel). His 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters and 1 brother and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Delia Tibuni Salinas.
Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, staff at Parkland Medical Hospital in Dallas for caring for our father until the end.
Pallbearers will be Ignacio Santivanez, Eduardo Santivanez, Jesus Ramirez Sr., Jesus Ramirez Jr., Jose E. Salinas Jr, Angel Salinas, Jose Luis Salinas and Rodolfo Ruiz.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com