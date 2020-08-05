Jose FloresEl Paso - Jose ("Pepe" / "Joe") Flores, age 54, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Olympia, Washington. Jose was born on January 21, 1966 in El Paso, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Consuelo ("Chelo") Flores.Jose is survived by his daughter Mia, son Mak, Chhrorng, his three sisters Yolanda Flores (Manuel Moreno, Jr.), Dr. Blanca Estela Garcia (David), and Eva Alicia Rivera (Fernando, Jr.) along with his four nieces Sasha Monik Moreno, Danielle Erika Moreno, Regina Raelyn Garcia, Kathryn Nicole Rueda (Eric), nephew Patrick David Garcia, and two great-nephews Logan Jordan Rueda and Luke Elijah Rueda.Jose grew up with strong work ethics, value for education, and family values as his parents were his role models. At a very young age, he held his first job delivering newspapers on his bicycle come rain or shine. Family time was important to Jose and he would rather spend time with his parents and siblings. Family time consisted of playing games, watching family television shows, eating together, caring for the family pets, and visiting relatives as a family. Jose had an unconditional love for his family, enjoyed cooking, and eating homemade meals. He savored his pastry goods (cookies, donuts, etc.) as his snacks. He showered his nieces and nephew with gifts and love as they were growing up. He would wrapped his nieces and nephew in blankets and hugged them constantly ("burrito style"). Jose demonstrated loved for all animals. The family never knew which new pet was joining the family. Jose would show up to the house with his new pet, pet food, pet gear, and so forth. A smart way to introduce the new pet to his mom and dad so they, too, would accept the pet immediately as a new family member. He recently was thinking about adopting a cat but his last wish to own another pet didn't come through. Jose was an awesome fur baby Papa.Jose was proud to serve in the US Army assigned to several locations and overseas. Education was, also, very important to Jose as he received a Master's Degree in Marriage and Family Counseling working in his field in the state of Washington. Jose valued learning all his life and was very proud of his four nieces and nephew earning their college degrees. Jose looked forward to seeing his own children accomplish their goals and graduate from college. Now, he will shine from above guiding and loving his children.Throughout the last years of his life, Jose demonstrated his continuous love and concern for his three sisters and families by greeting them in the morning, wishing them a good night, and telling them to stay safe. His daily greetings will be highly missed by his three sisters. His family will forever cherish the memories of their beloved Jose ("Nino" - as he, too, was the Godfather for his nieces and nephew). We love you dearly and you will forever be in our hearts! We welcome you back to El Paso, Texas with open arms! We will always be beside you! Family Forever!Serving as pall bearers: Manuel Moreno, Jr., David Garcia, Fernando Rivera, Jr., Patrick David Garcia, Eric Rueda, Sasha Monik Moreno, Danielle Erika Moreno, Regina Raelyn Garcia, and Kathryn Nicole Rueda.Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear. (Unknown Author)Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home with Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Prayer service will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Crestview Funeral Home. Rite of Committal will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services under the direction of Crestview Funeral Home located at 1462 N. Zaragoza (915-856-1400).