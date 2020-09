Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose G. Mendoza



El Paso - On Saturday, September 12, 2020, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Jose Mendoza, was called home by our Lord.



Visitation -September 21 at Perches Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda Ave.,5:00-9:00 p.m. Rosary at 7:30.



Burial to be held privately at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.









