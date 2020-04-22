Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Gabriel Torres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Gabriel Torres Obituary
Jose Gabriel Torres

El Paso - Jose Gabriel "Gavy" Torres, 71, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Jose was born on March 24, 1949 in El Paso, TX to Jose V. and Bertha Torres. He attended Jefferson High School and pursued a career in Sales for Home Improvements. He was a lifelong member of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. Gavy was well known for his singing, guitar playing, finely polished shoes, and boisterous laughter, which will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his three Children: Monica Lowery (Roland Lowery), Gabriel Torres (Kathryn Torres), and Priscilla Torres; Grandchildren: Savannah Maldonado, Gabriel I. Torres, Jacob Torres, Matthew Torres, and Elizabeth Washburn; Siblings: Adela Torres, Jose V. Torres Jr. (Mary Torres), Gloria Salgado, Grace White, Virginia Marin (Rudy Marin), Linda Lazcano, Maria Lourdes Martinez, Letty Vilchis (Joe Vilchis), and Vengie Torres and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Jose V. Torres, and brothers Francisco and Michael Torres.

Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family only.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -