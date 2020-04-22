|
Jose Gabriel Torres
El Paso - Jose Gabriel "Gavy" Torres, 71, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Jose was born on March 24, 1949 in El Paso, TX to Jose V. and Bertha Torres. He attended Jefferson High School and pursued a career in Sales for Home Improvements. He was a lifelong member of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. Gavy was well known for his singing, guitar playing, finely polished shoes, and boisterous laughter, which will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his three Children: Monica Lowery (Roland Lowery), Gabriel Torres (Kathryn Torres), and Priscilla Torres; Grandchildren: Savannah Maldonado, Gabriel I. Torres, Jacob Torres, Matthew Torres, and Elizabeth Washburn; Siblings: Adela Torres, Jose V. Torres Jr. (Mary Torres), Gloria Salgado, Grace White, Virginia Marin (Rudy Marin), Linda Lazcano, Maria Lourdes Martinez, Letty Vilchis (Joe Vilchis), and Vengie Torres and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father Jose V. Torres, and brothers Francisco and Michael Torres.
Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family only.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020