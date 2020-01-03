|
Jose Guevara
El Paso - Jose Guevara lived 99 years and passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 1, 2020. He was a World War II veteran who served in the military branch of the United States Army. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He loved his family unconditionally and never judged. He was a self-taught man who came from humble beginnings, provided for his family as best he could even though he didn't have the educational opportunities that many of us take for granted. Most importantly he loved his country, family and El Paso. He is loved by all his children; daughters Leticia Padilla, Evangelina Cardenas, Darlene Sandoval, and his sons Arturo Orozco (deceased) & Eduardo Orozco. He is also survived by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved him deeply. He went to be home with the Lord and his dearly departed loved ones. He will be dearly missed but will always remain in our hearts. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 5:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020