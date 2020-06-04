Jose J. Cebollero
Jose J. Cebollero

El Paso - Jose "Joe" Cebollero, 76, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born and raised in Cayey, Puerto Rico. His parents were Jose Julian and Benita Cebollero ( both deceased). He was married to Mary Lou Cebollero, the love of his life for 23 years. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the U.S. Army at Forth Bliss, Tx., after 20 years in the service. He worked as a civil service employee for a total of 30 years, with 20 years at William Beamont Medical Center. He was a devoted father and proud of his daughter Lynn (Hector Sr.) Adame, Carmen Krushall, Stepdaughter Cristy (Chuck) Rincon, and Stepson Mike (Dena) Arellano. His 8 Grandchilren Hector Jr. (Monique) Adame, Bianca Adame, Tatiana( Jaime) Ortega, Diamante Krushall, D'Anna Krushall, Lauren Rincon, Isaiah Arellano, and Micah Arellano. His Great Grandchildren Aidan Adame, Akaylah Adame, Aubrey Adame, Christian Ortega, and Mekhi Ingram. He had six siblings and many nephews and nieces, as well as, many brothers and sisters in Christ.

Joe Began his Army Career in Honolulu, HI with HQ Btry 6th Bn 517th Artillery, then onto Hanau, Germany with the 92nd Medical Detachment, Long Binh Post, Vietnam with the 137th Medical Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas A. Btry 1-14FA 2nd Armored Div., and then ended his career at Fort Bliss, Texas HOW Btry 1st Sqdn 3rd ACR. Joe received the following service awards to include the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Bars, (2) Army Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, (2) NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Good Conduct Medals- Sixth Award, and the Army Achievement Award.

Joe was soft spoken, until he got onto the dance floor. He was a marathon runner and a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed traveling, camping, but most of all loved attending and volunteering at his church Abundant Living Faith Center. He leaves behind his beloved companion dog Daisy.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
