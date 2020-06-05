Jose J. Cebollero
El Paso - The Funeral Service will be held at Abundant Living Faith Center (East) Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3pm to 8 pm. The Graveside Service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
El Paso - The Funeral Service will be held at Abundant Living Faith Center (East) Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3pm to 8 pm. The Graveside Service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.