Jose J. Cebollero
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose J. Cebollero

El Paso - The Funeral Service will be held at Abundant Living Faith Center (East) Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3pm to 8 pm. The Graveside Service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Abundant Living Faith Center (East)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
9158561400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved