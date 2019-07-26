Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Vigil
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Jaime Contreras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Jaime Contreras Obituary
Jose Jaime Contreras

El Paso - El Paso - Jose Jaime (Joe) Contreras passed away on July 23, 2019. He was 78 years old. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, he moved to El Paso with his family. He was a proud Bowie High School class of 1959 alumnus and U.S. Air Force veteran. Joe was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Ana Maria, his daughters Elizabeth Marie Steele, Evelyn Michelle Solorza (Victor), and Emily Margaret Rush (Paddy), six grandchildren, two great granddaughters, brother Victor Daniel Contreras (Elvira), sister Gladys Maria Zamora (Jose) and a large extended family. Vigil Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas 79936. Burial to be scheduled at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now