Services
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
El Paso, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Contreras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Jaime Contreras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Jaime Contreras Obituary
Jose Jaime Contreras

El Paso - El Paso - Jose Jaime (Joe) Contreras passed away on July 23, 2019. He was 78 years old. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, he moved to El Paso with his family. He was a proud Bowie High School class of 1959 alumnus and U.S. Air Force veteran. Joe was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Ana Maria, his daughters Elizabeth Marie Steele, Evelyn Michelle Solorza (Victor), and Emily Margaret Rush (Paddy), six grandchildren, two great granddaughters, brother Victor Daniel Contreras (Elvira), sister Gladys Maria Zamora (Jose) and a large extended family. Graveside Service will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson, El Paso, Texas 79906.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.