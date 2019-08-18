|
|
Jose Jaime Contreras
El Paso - El Paso - Jose Jaime (Joe) Contreras passed away on July 23, 2019. He was 78 years old. Born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, he moved to El Paso with his family. He was a proud Bowie High School class of 1959 alumnus and U.S. Air Force veteran. Joe was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Ana Maria, his daughters Elizabeth Marie Steele, Evelyn Michelle Solorza (Victor), and Emily Margaret Rush (Paddy), six grandchildren, two great granddaughters, brother Victor Daniel Contreras (Elvira), sister Gladys Maria Zamora (Jose) and a large extended family. Graveside Service will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson, El Paso, Texas 79906.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 18, 2019