Jose "Joe" Jaquez Jr.
El Paso - Jose "Joe" Jaquez Jr., was born on December 7, 1933 in El Paso, Texas. He was 86 years old at the time of his passing on January 30th, 2020. He was a proud Air Force Veteran, discharged with honors. He retired from Southern Union Gas Company after 32 years of hard work as a welder and then as an Inspector. Our Dad was a great provider and an amazing family man. He lived a fully life. He was carefree, funny and enjoyed reading books, a very intelligent man. He enjoyed the wilderness very much. He loved to go camping, fishing and deer hunting with his family and close friends. He never complained about life itself. My Dad was content with what God had instore for him in life. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Olivas Jaquez and Ramona Grajeda Jaquez, his one sister, Ramona "Mona" Jaquez Fiol and his best friends, Robert Reza and Robert "Robe" Contreras. He is survived by his wife, Emma Hyder Jaquez of 64 years of marriage and his 3 sons, Joe Jaquez Sr., Robert "Bobby" Jaquez, Paul Jaquez and his only daughter, Patricia "Patsy" Jacquez-Gutierrez; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer Jaquez, Crystal Jaquez, Bobby Jaquez Jr., Mario Tapia Jr., Briana Tapia, Nichole Jacquez, Allan Tapia and Nathan Jaquez.
Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, located at 8600 Winchester Rd.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020