Jose Javier Figueroa
El Paso - Jose "Joe" Javier Figueroa, age 94, of El Paso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 19, 2019. A lifetime resident of El Paso, Jose was born on Dec 3, 1924 to Tomas and Sofia Figueroa. A graduate of Austin High School in 1942, Jose served in the U.S. Army in World War II and was decorated with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He owned a business known as TV MART. Jose also worked for General Electric and retired in 1990 after 25 years. After his retirement, Jose enjoyed spending his free time with his wife and grandchildren and at the casino. Jose was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Maria "Nellie" H Figueroa, his oldest daughter Maria Teresa Figueroa, grandson Adrian Figueroa, his brother Dr. William Figueroa and sisters Elena Figueroa Martinez, Socorro Figueroa Humphreys and Ofelia Figueroa Dietel. Jose is survived by his sons Jose R Figueroa, Francisco J Figueroa and his wife Lynda, Robert A Figueroa and his wife Beverley, William E Figueroa, and his daughter Sofia Figueroa Whitmire and her husband Sam. Ten grandchildren: Juan Figueroa, Andrea Figueroa Osmond, Michael "David" Figueroa, Christopher Figueroa, Michael Figueroa, Vanessa Figueroa Bayless, Nathaniel Figueroa, Sarah Figueroa Johnson, Matthew Figueroa, Alan Figueroa, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews all of whom loved him dearly. A Rosary will be held at 9 am and then a Mass of Christian right at 9:30 am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama, El Paso, TX, with Internment to follow at Ft Bliss National Cemetery at 11 am. Donations can be made to the in his memory, in lieu of flowers.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019