|
|
Jose Jesus Baca
El Paso - Honorable Judge, Jose Jesus Baca, died December 2, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, on December 26, 1934. He immigrated to the United States at the age of four and one of his greatest joys was becoming a U.S. citizen at the age of eighteen. Joe was proud of being an American of Mexican descent. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Macario and Maria Amada Garcia Baca, long time grocers and farmers in the area, sisters, Maria Teresa B. Apodaca and
Victoria B Dennis, brother-in-law, Tom Dennis, and Rebecca E. Baca. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine, and four children — Jose J. Baca II, Bernadette M. B. Cox (Stuart), Daniel R. Baca and
Gabriel M. Baca (Jenn), five grandchildren, Cory Carter, Christian Baca, Marcus Baca, Gabriel Baca II, Zoey Baca , and one step-grandchild Daniel Paget, and by Elaine's children-- Samuel Creighton (Danye), Barbara Blackwood, Sue Gonzalez (Joe), Andrew Creighton (Ginny) and their combined ten children (Kirstin, Jason, Melissa, Christopher, Courtney, Tim, Alex, Hazel, Ella, Henry) and four great grandchildren (Kate, Elliott, John Michael, Maverick), who knew him as "Grandpa." Joe is also survived by one brother, Adrian Emilio Baca, best friend Karl Widjaja (Julie), cousin, Adrian Garcia (Beatriz), brother-in-law,
Raul Apodaca, sisters-in-law, Norma Escobar, Sister Evangeline Escobar, Delores Smith (Joe), as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joe attended Morehead grade school entering as a non-English speaking child, later attending El Paso High. As a tenth grader, he entered NMMI and was a graduate of New Mexico Military Institute High School (1954) and Junior College (l956). He graduated from Colorado University in 1958 with a B.S. Degree in Business. He belonged to the Phi Alpha Delta fraternity. He served honorably in the U.S. Army National Guard and was discharged as a Captain.
In El Paso, Joe worked for Goodyear, the Popular, and Farah. In 1970 he decided to attend law school and graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law in 1972, having already passed the Texas Bar during his last semester. He became an assistant El Paso County attorney under George Rodriquez, Jr. in 1973. Joe was elected Justice of the Peace #3 in 1978 and served until 1982. In 1982, then Governor Mark White appointed him to the newly created 346th District Court. Judge Baca retired from the 346th District Court in 2002. He ran and was elected to Judge of El Paso County Court at Law #7 in January, 2003, and retired in August, 2005. He became perhaps the only Judge in El Paso to serve as a Justice of the Peace, a District Judge, and a County Court at Law Judge.
Judge Baca was one of the founders and a past president of the Mexican American Bar Association of El Paso. He served for many years as Chairman of the District 17 Commission on Admissions for the State Bar of Texas. He was on the advisory board for Project Amistad and on the Advisory Committee for Services to the Aged and Disabled of the Texas Department of Human Resources in Austin, Texas. He was a member of the American Bar Association, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association, the El Paso Bar Association, the Mexican American Bar Association, the President's Club of St. Mary's University, and a life member of the NMMI Alumni. He loved the Miners of UTEP and attended football and basketball games until his death.
Judge Baca was a recipient of the El Paso Del Norte Award for 20 years of dedicated service to the community. He was honored for 28 years of distinguished service to the judicial system, along with dedication, and commitment to the County of El Paso, and received an award for his dedication and support to the El Paso County Democratic Party.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Martin Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX. Family visitation begins at 5 with a rosary at 7 followed by remembrance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019