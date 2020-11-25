1/1
Jose Lara Moreno
Jose Lara Moreno

El Paso - Jose Lara Moreno, 97, passed away on November 7, 2020. Jose was born on April 15, 1923, in Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Maria Elenes Moreno and his parents Romauldo Moreno and Martina Lara. He is survived by his daughter Grace Martinez, granddaughter Augusta Shepard, brother Ruben Moreno, and sisters Naomi Coronado, Ruth Salcido, and Dalila Torres. Jose was a proud World War II Veteran having served as a member of the 82nd and 11th Airborne groups. He has a place of honor on the registry at the WWII Memorial in Washington, DC. He was elated when he and his wife Maria attended the dedication ceremony of the National WWII Memorial on May 29, 2004 in Washington, DC. He was a proud charter member of the Benavidez-Patterson "All Airborne" Chapter. In 1990, he retired from federal civil service with the Department of the Army. The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Ambrosio Guillen Texas State Veterans Home for the excellent care and compassion given to Jose for the last couple of years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27 at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza, from 10 am to 1 pm with Rosary at 11 am. Private services will be held afterward with Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
