Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
Rosary
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Pius Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Pius Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
El Paso - Jose "Joe" Gonzalo Lazalde, 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Stephanie Blackburn, his beloved daughter, Stevie Blackburn-Lazalde, his fur babies, Mikky, Goofy, and Barkley, his parents, Maria Isabel and Jose, his brothers and sisters, Carmen, Miguel, Mayela, Alejandro, Javier and their extended families. Special thanks to Father Wilson Cuevas. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Dr., El Paso, TX 79905. The rosary will be at 10 a.m., followed by visitation at 11a.m, funeral mass at 12 p.m and burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX, 79907. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
Published in El Paso Times on May 3, 2019
