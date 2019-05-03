|
Jose Lazalde
El Paso - Jose "Joe" Gonzalo Lazalde, 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 1st, surrounded by his loving family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Stephanie Blackburn, his beloved daughter, Stevie Blackburn-Lazalde, his fur babies, Mikky, Goofy, and Barkley, his parents, Maria Isabel and Jose, his brothers and sisters, Carmen, Miguel, Mayela, Alejandro, Javier and their extended families. Special thanks to Father Wilson Cuevas. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Dr., El Paso, TX 79905. The rosary will be at 10 a.m., followed by visitation at 11a.m, funeral mass at 12 p.m and burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX, 79907. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-Americas.
