Jose Leogardo Marquez
Jose Leogardo Marquez

El Paso, Texas - Jose Leogardo Marquez

February 12, 1934-September 4, 2020

Jose was born in the Valley of Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. Passed away

at his home in Socorro, Texas. He retired after almost 30 years with Levi

Strauss. He is survived by his wife, Margarita of 66 years of marriage;

his children Alberto(Paz); Jose(Fatima); Teresa Igoe(Michael); 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Our family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Elara Caring Hospice; Revive Home Care,

Dr. Anwar e. Monroy, Dr. Pedro A. Bandon, Dr. Juan M. Escobar,

Dr. Jose A.Lujan-Palma, Dr. Luis H. Urrea II, Dr. David S. Doka, Dr. Heath Anderson, Dr. Cory Grifka, Dr. Carlos W. Vazquez, Dr. Mark J. Gallardo,

Dr. Genevieve M. Belgrave, and their staffs for their caring and support. Thank you.

His funeral arrangements are being handled by San Jose Funeral Home-East thank you. As per his request, there will be no funeral services.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
