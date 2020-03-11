|
Jose Lomeli
El Paso - Jose Lomeli passed away March 8th 2020 in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his wife Concha Lomeli, his sons Mace, Jose Jr, Ricardo, Abel, and Gino Lomeli, daughters Josie Perez, Trish Sproles, Rose Kolizar, and Eva Lomeli. He also leaves behind 24 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren to cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a 6pm Rosary at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79904. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 9025 Diana Dr. EL Paso, TX 79904. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer St.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020