Services
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 751-1287
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Restlawn
8817 Dyer
El Paso, TX 79904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
9025 Diana Dr.
EL Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Lomeli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Lomeli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Lomeli Obituary
Jose Lomeli

El Paso - Jose Lomeli passed away March 8th 2020 in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his wife Concha Lomeli, his sons Mace, Jose Jr, Ricardo, Abel, and Gino Lomeli, daughters Josie Perez, Trish Sproles, Rose Kolizar, and Eva Lomeli. He also leaves behind 24 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren to cherish his memory.

Visitation will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 5pm to 9pm with a 6pm Rosary at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. El Paso, TX 79904. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday March 16, 2020 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 9025 Diana Dr. EL Paso, TX 79904. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer St.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -