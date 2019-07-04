|
|
Jose Lopez
El Paso - Our beloved, Jose Lopez, 81, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019 and was welcomed into his heavenly home by his son, Jose Rene Lopez, and parents, Damaso and Eduviges Lopez. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Guadalupe Lopez; sons, Ruben Lopez, Jesus Lopez, Christian Lopez; daughters, Guadalupe Lopez, Aidee Antimo, Flora Ramirez; 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; and sister, Tomasa Lopez.
Visitation: Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:30am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 4, 2019