El Paso - Jose Luis Enriquez was born on Friday, November 19, 1954 and departed peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to be a National Park Ranger, He later pursued a career in civil service with the Department of Defense. Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, of whom he was extremely proud of and loved unconditionally; Jose Luis Enriquez, Jr. Adrian Sergio Enriquez, and Christian Humberto Enriquez. Other survivors include three siblings; Maria Elena, Sergio Humberto, and Victor Octavio Enriquez, countless family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home- East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Catholic Scripture Service at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter Dr. El Paso, Texas at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Family members will serve as Pallbearers.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019