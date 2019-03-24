Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
1700 George Dieter Dr.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Enriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Enriquez


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Luis Enriquez Obituary
Jose Luis Enriquez

El Paso - Jose Luis Enriquez was born on Friday, November 19, 1954 and departed peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He graduated from Cathedral High School and went on to be a National Park Ranger, He later pursued a career in civil service with the Department of Defense. Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, of whom he was extremely proud of and loved unconditionally; Jose Luis Enriquez, Jr. Adrian Sergio Enriquez, and Christian Humberto Enriquez. Other survivors include three siblings; Maria Elena, Sergio Humberto, and Victor Octavio Enriquez, countless family members, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home- East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a Catholic Scripture Service at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1700 George Dieter Dr. El Paso, Texas at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Family members will serve as Pallbearers.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now