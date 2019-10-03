|
Jose Luis Lugo "Let it Be"
El Paso - Jose Luis Lugo, 66, passed away on September 23, 2019 in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his mother, Llenor Lugo, his loving wife of 37 years, Corina Lugo, his daughter and her husband, Elizabeth and Troy McGarity, his son Jose Luis Lugo Jr, and his three grandchildren, Jose Luis Lugo III, Zipporah Gomez, and Sophia McGarity. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Rosa Solano, Gabriel Lugo, Susana Prieto, Miguel Lugo, Leo Lugo, and Cecilia Gonzalez. He gave his family the best things in life; his time, his care, and his love. A Celebration of Life will be held at Presidio Hall at 12339 Socorro Rd in San Elizario, TX on October 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM, where we will turn our hurt into healing, our wounds into wisdom, and our pain into power. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 3, 2019