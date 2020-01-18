|
Jose Luis Sanchez
El Paso - Joe L. Sanchez passed away early on January 16, 2020. He was a son, husband, father and grandfather. Born and raised in El Paso, he graduated a proud Bowie Bear and went on to marry Maria Isabel Valenzuela in 1967. He followed in his father's footsteps and worked for Santa Fe Railroad for most of his life until his retirement in 2004. He will be remembered as the life of the party and a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his family more than anything and dedicated his life to providing everything they needed. He leaves behind two sons and three daughters, Angel Morales, Jose Luis Sanchez III, Monica Yvette Sanchez, Denise Sanchez Morales and Emily Anne Sanchez as well as four grandchildren, Angelique Marie Morales, Andrew Joseph Morales, Annalie Yvette Morales and Jose Luis Sanchez IV. His jokes and laughter live on in us. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home - North Carolina. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, January 20th at 10:00am at Our Lady of The Valley - 8600 Winchester Rd. El Paso, Tx. 79907 with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020