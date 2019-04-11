Jose Luis Tarango Sr.



El Paso - March 19, 1960 - April 7, 2019



Jose, age 59, a 1979 Bel Air High School graduate, passed away peacefully on Sunday. By his side was his wife of 21 years, Patsy, along with his family and friends. Preceded in death by his father Jesus Tarango Jr. and older brother Felipe Tarango. He is survived by his wife Patsy, mother Lucy Tarango, four sons Joe Jr., Robert (Mara), Anthony and Mario, brothers Jacob, Javier and Jaime, sisters Sylvia and Susan (who he protected from his youth to his passing), grandsons Robert Jr., Mason and Carson. Survived also by many nephews and nieces. Joe worked for the City of El Paso where he was a Heavy Equipment Operator III at the Clint Landfill for 27 years. My Viejo's passion was music, playing drums, guitar, fishing and football. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan till the end. God took him to be by his side after recently battling complications from his fifth cancer. Thank you Dr. Valilis and your whole team that fought with him since his first cancer in 2006. Special thanks to Dr. Calianga, Dr. Omar and Dr. Pande for helping Joe fight his illness. I know you will be by our side loving and taking care of us. We all will miss that big smile of yours. I Love You Always my Viejo, mucho, mucho, mucho. Visitation 4-9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass 9 AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.