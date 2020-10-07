Jose M. Aragon IIIAlton - WITH US FOREVERJosé M. Aragón III, age 56 was called home to be with Our Lord and Savior on the 15th of August 2020. José was born on the 10th of November 1963 in El Paso, TX and was the second born of six siblings. He was well known in his work community and worked 25+ years with YKK. He started his career in the fastener industry in El Paso, which eventually took him to McAllen, TX, where he met the love of his life. He was loved by many and loved to cook and grill. Heaven definitely gained a grill master and jokester. His corny jokes, laugh, and smile will be greatly missed, but will live in all of us as we keep his legacy alive.He is preceded in death by his mother, Teresa Martha Aragón.José is survived by his wife Oralia; his father José M. Aragón Jr.; children José M. IV, Chris, and Desiree Aragón; 3 step-children Robert and Mario Sanchez, and Cynthia Rivas; sisters Martha Chavez, Lupe Terrones; brothers Cesar, Eddie and Sergio Aragón; 10 loving grandchildren and 12 step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.His visitation will be held Thursday October 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Perches Funeral Home East, 2280 Joe Battle El Paso, TX 79938. Following visitation, graveside service will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.