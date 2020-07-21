Dr. Jose M. Gonzalez, M.D.El Paso -Dr. Jose Maria Gonzalez, M.D.On July 17, 2020, Dr. Jose M. Gonzalez (Joseito), husband, father, brother, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa and doctor, passed away of natural causes at the age of 91 surrounded by his children. He joined his loving wife Maria Trinidad (Trina) in heaven after a 17 year separation. He is also preceded in death by his parents Jose and Ramona Gonzalez. He is survived by his brother, Gilberto Gonzalez and niece Martha Cohen; his children, Jose F. Gonzalez, Lourdes Lopez (Ruben), Carlos Gonzalez (Cathy), and Mary Henderson (James); his grandchildren, Katherine, James, Hayden, Carolynn, and Samuel; and great granddaughter, Clementine.Jose was born in Agramontes, Cuba. He earned his degree in medicine from the Universidad de la Habana and practiced medicine in the providence of Matanzas. After making the difficult decision to leave Cuba - including leaving all possessions, family, and friends behind - the young family traveled to Spain and ultimately settled permanently in El Paso, Texas. Both Jose and Trina would say that El Paso felt like home and were grateful for the kindness and friendship shown to them by El Pasoans.After completing his internship and family practice fellowship, he worked three jobs at the same time: R. E. Thomason General Hospital (UMC), La Fe Clinic, and starting his own practice which he ran for 30 years before retiring in 2002. He truly took care of his patients whether they could pay or not, keeping their well being front and center, and they loved and respected him in return. Being a good physician was important to him, but his family was the most precious part of his life. Jose and Trina were always together until the day she passed. He loved his children and would do anything for them, and when it came to his grandchildren and great granddaughter, he absolutely adored, cared and spoiled them. He also helped countless others along the way whether they were colleagues, or people in serious need and never asked for anything in return.The family is postponing a service until celebrations with fewer restrictions that will accommodate more people are allowed. Thanks for your patience - an announcement will be made when restrictions ease.Thank you to the nurses and doctors at Del Sol for exhibiting kindness, empathy, professionalism and endless support. The family particularly wants to express our special thanks and never ending gratitude to Dr. Man T. Lam for not only being his primary physician for many years, but a good friend to him for over 40 years. The family will never forget his kindness.