Jose M. Paredes
Jose M. Paredes

El Paso - Jose M. (Manny)Paredes was called home 11/17/20 4 days shy of his 93rd birthday on 11/21/20. He was born in El Paso, TX to Guadalupe and Refugio Paredes, and graduated from Cathedral High School. He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy for 2 years and also was a part of the Naval Reserve for 9 years. He served on the destroyer , USS Fechteler DD-870 was a gunner and served in the Pacific. He was part of the security campaign after World War II had ended.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Alicia Beard Paredes who was married to him for 57 years, his brothers, Luis and Joe Paredes and his sister, Guadalupe Maria Paredes, and his son, Luis M. Paredes.

His talents knew no bound. He was a plumber, electrician, welder, carpenter, and a mechanic. He worked for the US Army Air Defense Board for 37 years. He was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the VFW Post 5615.

He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and got to see them play in their new stadium. He was also a Notre Dame football fan and got to see them play in the Sun Bowl in 2010.

He is survived by his two daughters , Leticia (Albert), and Armida Paredes, his 4 grandchildren: Stephen(Angela) Aaron and Brian (Marissa) Portugal and Corina Paredes, his 5 great grandchildren: Mikaela, Jocelyn, Layla and Logan Portugal and Aurora Cruz, and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions, only 10 family members are allowed.

A memorial mass and a celebration of life will be held at another time. Family and friends will be notified and invited.Hope you can join us when these events take place. Full military honors will also be postponed. Burial will be at Ft. Bliss Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made St. Vincent de Paul Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
