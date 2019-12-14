|
|
Jose Nieto
El Paso - Jose went to be with our Lord on December 10, 2019, he went peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was a proud Navy Veteran, whom served in the Korean War and he retired from the City of El Paso. Jose was preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Mercedes Nieto, his wife: Esther M. Nieto and his daughter Patsy Nieto. He is survived by his children: Grace, Jimmy, Patricia and Frank Nieto; grandchildren: Mary Lou, Patrick, Alyssa, Briana, Danielle and Erin and siblings: Ramon (Mony) Nieto, Manuel, Ofelia Estulioa, Jose, Catalina and Frank. Jose loved his Dallas Cowboys and was an avid Boxing fan. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina, with a Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic church. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019