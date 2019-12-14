Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic church
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Nieto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Nieto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Nieto Obituary
Jose Nieto

El Paso - Jose went to be with our Lord on December 10, 2019, he went peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was a proud Navy Veteran, whom served in the Korean War and he retired from the City of El Paso. Jose was preceded in death by his parents: Jose and Mercedes Nieto, his wife: Esther M. Nieto and his daughter Patsy Nieto. He is survived by his children: Grace, Jimmy, Patricia and Frank Nieto; grandchildren: Mary Lou, Patrick, Alyssa, Briana, Danielle and Erin and siblings: Ramon (Mony) Nieto, Manuel, Ofelia Estulioa, Jose, Catalina and Frank. Jose loved his Dallas Cowboys and was an avid Boxing fan. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 5 to 9 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina, with a Vigil at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Pius X Catholic church. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now