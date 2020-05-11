|
Jose Nieves Alvarez
El Paso - December 26, 1934 - April 7, 2020
Jose Nieves Alvarez, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in El Paso, TX. Jose was born in Parral, Mexico but was a long-time resident of El Paso.
Jose was truly a jack of all trades. With the help of his brothers, other family members and friends, he built a home for his family.
His presence was captivating, especially with his story telling and perfectly timed jokes. It seemed as if his goal was always to make people smile. He could always be counted on to lighten the mood when things got too serious. With a wink of an eye, you knew he was letting you in on the joke.
Jose provided for his 7 children by tirelessly working at the jobs he loved and often at multiple jobs at one time.
Jose was preceded in death by his son, Salvador, granddaughter, Ruby, siblings: Filiberto, Trinidad, Lamberto, Herlinda, Maria Luisa, and Josefina. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his two sisters, Elena & Lily, his wife of over 60 years, Concepcion and children: Nieves (Concepcion), Lydia, Antonio (Lucy), Eduardo (Sandra), Luis (John), Sandra (Carlos), Susana (Roberto). Grandchildren: Veronica (Lorenzo), Jose (Nadia), Philli (Isabel), Victor (Tina), Cynthia (Francisco), Melissa, Michelle, Melanie (Justin), Clarissa, Krystal, Audrey (Manny), Allison, Amalia, Aaron, Laura, Robin (Tony), Jayson. 31 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Due to stay home stay safe orders, services will be postponed until further notice, when we hope to gather to properly celebrate his life.
Published in El Paso Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020