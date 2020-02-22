Resources
José O. Varela

José O. Varela Obituary
José O. Varela

On Thursday, February 20th, 2020, José O. Varela "Papi José", went to heaven at the age of 90. José was born June 25, 1929 in Namiquipa, Chihuahua, Mexico. He has lived most of his life in El Paso, TX. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Evangelina Varela Melendez. Together they raised their daughter Edith, and sons Gerardo"Jerry", Juan, Roberto, Rogelio and Baby Eduardo; 17 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Family and friends are welcome to Rosary Service at Hillcrest Funeral Home, East El Paso, TX. Viewing will be held from 5 to 9 pm February 25th. Rosary at 7 pm. Mass Services will be held February 26th at Christo Rey Catholic Church at 9:30 am. Internment will follow the services at Mt Carmel.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
