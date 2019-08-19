|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Jose Olvera
Many will say that time heals all wounds, but we aren't so convinced. The hole which was left when you went home, is still that same size. It's a "you" shaped hole which only God can fill and sometimes allowing Him to, is a long and hard journey. As your fourth year anniversary draws near, we have taken to the photo albums to walk down memory lane. Because through the smiles and pages turned, we can almost hear your hearty laugh or see your sneaky smile and say, " that's our rascal", or come across a picture of you holding a loved one and
we can feel your love.
Jose " Big Joe" Olvera was born on August 19,1929. He was a hard worker from very young having to help his father and brothers on the ranch. At 16 a rebellious streak hit and let's just say the military was the only positive choice which was given. So at the age of 16, he was enlisted into the Army during WWII. He was infantry, but by the Korean Conflict he had gotten into demolition. During Vietnam, his superiors recognized his talents for construction. He went to dive school in order to help with the construction of the Cam Rahn Bay pier. Construction carried him through retirement from the Army in 1977, and in the civilian sector. He sets his roots in El Paso( he had fallen for the Sun City during his bootcamp time)with his wife Dora and sons Sam and Tony. He may have had talent for construction but his true love and passion was working with the El Paso Children's Rehabilitation Center. The children's filled his heart and he retired fully from there in 2001.
"Josey", "Dad", "Tata", or "Big Joe", name matter the name each of us called you, we all miss you the same. And until we can be with you again, we will continue to laugh and smile at the memories
you left behind.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 19, 2019