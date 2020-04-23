|
Jose Piña
El Paso - Our beloved Jose Refugio Piña, 96, was called Home on April 23, 2020 and reunited with his wife, Felicitas Piña.
He was a hard working and loving family man who taught by example and will be dearly missed. He found joy and great pride in working to provide for his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Ma. Del Carmen Villalobos (Rogelio), Jose Encarnacion Piña (Dolores), Elvira Mariñelarena (Ramon), Jaime Piña (Norma), Jose Refugio Piña (Rosa), Armando Piña (Maria), Miguel Angel Piña (Alejandrina), and Oscar Piña; 29 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; and siblings Juan Piña and Julia Velasquez.
Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family only.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020