Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Prieto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "Joe" Prieto


1935 - 2016 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers
Jose "Joe" Prieto In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Jose (Joe) Prieto
3/18/1935 - 2/26/2016

Those we love remain with us. For love itself lives on. And cherished memories never fade, Because a loved one's gone. Those we love can never be
More than a thought apart. For as long as there is memory They'll live on in the heart.

Love your wife Toni, Children Pat, Joe Jr & Sylvia. Grandchildren James, Anthony, Julia, Adrian, Roberto, Carlos, Gabriella & Eliana Great Granddaughter Leila

Memorial Mass on Sun Feb 24 at St Pius X Church @ 1:00pm
And Tuesday Feb 26 @ 7:00am

GO RED SOX!
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.