|
|
In Loving Memory of Jose (Joe) Prieto
3/18/1935 - 2/26/2016
Those we love remain with us. For love itself lives on. And cherished memories never fade, Because a loved one's gone. Those we love can never be
More than a thought apart. For as long as there is memory They'll live on in the heart.
Love your wife Toni, Children Pat, Joe Jr & Sylvia. Grandchildren James, Anthony, Julia, Adrian, Roberto, Carlos, Gabriella & Eliana Great Granddaughter Leila
Memorial Mass on Sun Feb 24 at St Pius X Church @ 1:00pm
And Tuesday Feb 26 @ 7:00am
GO RED SOX!
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019