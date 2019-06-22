Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Jose R. Balderrama Obituary
Jose R. Balderrama

El Paso - Jose R. "Pepe" Balderrama, 92, went quietly and peacefully to our heavenly Father on June 18, 2019, in the presence of his family.

Mr. Balderrama was born on May 20, 1927 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Jose R. and Maria Balderrama. He met the love of his life, Lucila "Bibi" Valenzuela, during high school. They courted for six years and married on May 21, 1950. They moved to El Paso where they lovingly raised a family of ten children.

He worked for American Furniture for 5 years and eventually found his calling as a very talented furniture refinisher for Sears, Roebuck and Co. He retired from Sears and was a self-employed furniture refinisher for numerous years thereafter.

He was a very devout Catholic and prayed fervently, praying up to 8 Rosaries daily during his retired life. He dedicated his life to his wife and their children, and his legacy to his family is a strong and firm Catholic faith. He was a very loving, humble and kind-hearted individual who was admired and loved by his family and many friends. He and his wife enjoyed dancing and even won several dance competitions. He also enjoyed reading western "novelitas" which helped him learn much of the American history; as well as playing dominoes in the evening.

Mr. Balderrama is survived by his wife, Lucila Balderrama, six daughters: Leticia Blanco, Esther Herrera (Sergio), Bertha Rios (Luis), Dolores Lopez (Luis), Rosa (Willie), Laura Rodriguez (Fernando), and four sons, Joe R. (Sylvia), Jorge (Janice), Rafael (Margo) and Hector (Myrna). He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation services will be from 5:00-9:00 pm on June 24, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home (10950 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79935) with the Rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm. Catholic Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on June 25, 2019 at St. Raphael Catholic Church. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen East Cemetery following the Mass.

We would like to thank Kindred Hospice Services, especially providers, Martha Valdez and Margarita Barron, for all of their attention, care and compassion.
Published in El Paso Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019
