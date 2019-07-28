|
Jose Ricardo Armendariz
El Paso - Jose Ricardo Armendariz (aka Pops), 84 passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and close friends.
Pop's was born on April 3, 1935 in Marfa Texas and came to El Paso, Texas as a young man where he lived the remainder of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents Esperanza and Alfredo Armendariz his sister Manuela Serna, and daughter Rebecca Billings. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Norma, two sons Joe (Margie), and Charles Armendariz and daughter Belinda (Bud) Reno, sister Alicia Tapia brother Alfredo Armendariz, along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jose began his career in the Navy in 1954 and served a total of 21 years active duty and reserve. He left the Navy and worked at White Sands Missile range but ultimately followed his passion to become an educator and his bachelor of Education in 1969 and his masters of Education in 1979. He touched many lives during his years in education and he had a firm belief that all students are able to learn and his job was to teach with great care and compassion.
Jose was co-founder and director of Crime stoppers of El Paso from 1978-1981. When Jose retired, he dedicated his time to serving his church in the music ministry and teaching English to the new priests who did not have a grasp of the language. He loved his family, the Lord, and his sports. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Monday July 29 from 4pm-8-pm with recitation of the rosary at 6:30pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral services for Jose will be Tuesday 10:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and interment at 1pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times on July 28, 2019