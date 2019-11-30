|
|
Jose Roberto Hernandez
El Paso - Jose Roberto Hernandez, 79, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Jose is survived by his beloved wife, Ofelia Chavez Hernandez, their children Gerardo Hernandez, Irene Hernandez Perez, Roberto Hernandez, Ofelia Rubio and Jorge Hernandez, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2nd from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Prayer Service at 7 pm. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3rd from 9 am to 11 am at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1201 Hawkins Blvd followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019