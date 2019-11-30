Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Roberto Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Roberto Hernandez Obituary
Jose Roberto Hernandez

El Paso - Jose Roberto Hernandez, 79, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Jose is survived by his beloved wife, Ofelia Chavez Hernandez, their children Gerardo Hernandez, Irene Hernandez Perez, Roberto Hernandez, Ofelia Rubio and Jorge Hernandez, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 5 brothers and 1 sister. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2nd from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Prayer Service at 7 pm. Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 3rd from 9 am to 11 am at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1201 Hawkins Blvd followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park, 8700 Dyer.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -