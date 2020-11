Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose (Pepe) Roque



Jose (Pepe) Roque Jr., 85 passed away October 28, 2020, at his home.



He was a lifelong farmer.



He is survived by his wife Minda his daughter Irma Thomas and grandkids, Ashley Thomas and Isaac Thomas and his sisters Virginia Rocha, Anastacia Thomas, Margarita Roque and Angelina Roque.



Limited services are scheduled.









