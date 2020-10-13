1/1
Jose Ruiz
Jose Ruiz

El Paso - Jose Ruiz, age 78, passed away October 4, 2020 in El Paso, TX.

He is preceded in death by his son Geraldo Alberto Ruiz.

He leaves behind his wife Blandina Ruiz, daughter Rebecca Villanueva, and sons Paulino Ruiz and Jose Abel Ruiz, son in law Luis Villanueva and daughter in law Rebecca Ruiz. Grandchildren: Raul Payan, John Paul Ruiz, Paul Anthony Ruiz, Samantha Ruiz-Marleau, John Anthony Martinez, Sarah Hernandez, Clarissa Ruiz, Elisabeth Ruiz, Luis Villanueva Jr, Isaac Villanueva, Joel Villanueva. Great Grandchildren: Leah Ruiz, Eliah Ruiz, Isabella Villanueva, Brantley Marleau.

Funeral Services were held 10 AM October 13, 2020 at Evergreen East Funeral Home and Cremations.




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home & Cemetery
12400 East Montana
El Paso, TX 79938
9158554007
