Jose Santoyo



Ciudad Juarez, Mexico - Jose Santoyo, 72, of El Paso TX called home to be with the lord on June 29, 2019. He was surrounded by family.



Jose was born July 11, 1946 in Juarez, Mexico to Jose & Isabel (Marquez) Santoyo. As a young man, he was one of the greats in an amateur boxing. He fought nationally in Mexico and was the flyweight champion. He had a great sense of humor and no situation was too serious for him to crack a joke. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all he knew.



Jose is survived by his loving wife Aurora of 50 years, his two daughters, Maria Isabel Diaz and husband Michael of Round Rock, TX, Liliana Santoyo and husband Rudy Garcia of Austin, TX, and son Joe Jr. and wife Sonia Pacheco, of El Paso, TX; four grandchildren Andrea & Eric Diaz, Matheo Garcia, and Sebastian Santoyo, six sibling, several nieces and nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose & Isabel, and brothers Hector & Juan Santoyo.



A Gathering of Remembrance will be held on Wednesday, July 03, 2019 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive, El Paso, TX 79904.



Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net. Published in El Paso Times on July 2, 2019