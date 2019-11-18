|
|
In Loving Memory of
Jose Scott Sr.
04/18/29 - 11/25/85
34th Anniversary
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints of snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.
Love always,
Your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019