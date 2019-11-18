Resources
Jose Scott Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

04/18/29 - 11/25/85

34th Anniversary

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints of snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning's hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die.

Love always,

Your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
