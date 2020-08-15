1/1
Josefina Chavira
Josefina Chavira

El Paso - Beloved wife and mother Josefina "Pepita" Chavira passed away on Thursday, August 13th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Antonio and daughters Maria and Rachel. She is survived by her daughters, Yolanda and Carmen (Mark), and sons, Lupe (Kate), Antonio Jr, Felipe (Velia) and Ricardo (Argelia), Freddy (Martha) and Manny. She was a loving mother to her children and a more amazing grandmother to her 25 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was the matriarch of our family, our rock and strength. She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Good Sheppard Convent.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
