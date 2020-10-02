Josefina D. VallejoEl Paso - Josefina D. VallejoJosefina Duarte Vallejo passed away Friday September 25, 2020. She was a life-long resident of El Paso, Texas, growing up in the Lower Valley. She was a proud graduate of Ysleta High School, Class of 1943. Josefina dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was funny and loved to keep you in stitches with her quick wit. She loved Sunday family gatherings, and never let you leave her home without a full stomach and a bendición. She met her future husband while working at The Popular and they married in 1947. She will be remembered for her strong Faith and devotion to God. She is survived by her 4 children Juan Vallejo III, Josie Scott, Henry Vallejo (Aide), Mario R. Vallejo and sister Ramona Esquero (Joe). She is preceded in death by her husband Juan Vallejo Jr, daughter Yolanda Lugo, three sisters, and a brother. She leaves behind her grandchildren Yvette Lugo, Sandra Lugo Santiago, Melissa Lugo, Vanessa Vallejo Levario, Desiree Vallejo, Juan Vallejo IV, Henry Vallejo Jr., Amanda Vallejo, and 10 great grand-children. Pall bearers will be Juan Vallejo III, Henry Vallejo, Mario Vallejo, Henry Vallejo Jr, Juan Vallejo IV, and Jorge Levario III.A private viewing for immediate family will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home.The Rosary will take place at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N Carolina Dr. on October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Josefina will be buried with her husband at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332