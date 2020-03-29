|
Josefina Duran
El Paso - Josefina "Pepa" Duran passed away March 27, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas on January 13, 1932.
Josefina was preceded in death by parents Ruben and Josefina Ramirez , sister Carmen Camacho, brother
Ruben Ramirez Jr. and daughter Olga Gerber (Bill). She taught Pre-K for 25 years at El Divino Salvador Presbyterian Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother, she will be miss by all who loved and cherished her friendship. Josefina is survived by husband of 67 years, Manuel Duran, sisters Carolina Baca, Mariana Camacho, daughters Becky Gomez (Hector), Rachel Jauregui (Robert +) and son Manuel Duran Jr. (Birdie), 10 grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be handled by Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N Carolina Dr., with burial following at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020