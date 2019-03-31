Josefina Elenora Montes Navarrete



El Paso - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born in El Paso, Texas on October 9, 1918. She has joined her Beloved Husband Agapito Navarrete of 63 years, her great grandchild Jesus Sanchez and her parents Jessie Blanchard and Ramon F. Montes. She worked at Franklin's Department Store in downtown El Paso for 25 years. Josie is survived by her daughter Patricia Ann Sanchez and her Husband Roland Sanchez Sr., grandchildren Roland Sanchez Jr. and Rubina Marie Sanchez. Visitation will be from 8:00-11:30 AM with Rosary at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. Interment will be at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Our Family expresses a special thanks to all our family, friends, neighbors, Pebble Creek Nursing Home and Envision Hospice for all the care they gave my mother in this difficult time. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019