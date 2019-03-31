Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
San Antonio Catholic Church
503 Hunter
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
5200 Fred Wilson
Fort Bliss, TX
View Map
Resources
El Paso - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born in El Paso, Texas on October 9, 1918. She has joined her Beloved Husband Agapito Navarrete of 63 years, her great grandchild Jesus Sanchez and her parents Jessie Blanchard and Ramon F. Montes. She worked at Franklin's Department Store in downtown El Paso for 25 years. Josie is survived by her daughter Patricia Ann Sanchez and her Husband Roland Sanchez Sr., grandchildren Roland Sanchez Jr. and Rubina Marie Sanchez. Visitation will be from 8:00-11:30 AM with Rosary at 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 PM at San Antonio Catholic Church, 503 Hunter. Interment will be at 1:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. Our Family expresses a special thanks to all our family, friends, neighbors, Pebble Creek Nursing Home and Envision Hospice for all the care they gave my mother in this difficult time. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 31, 2019
