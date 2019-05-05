|
|
Josefina "Fita" Gomez
Floresville, TX. - Josefina Gomez passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Floresville, Texas at the age of 89 years 11 months 21 days. Josefina was a resident of Floresville for 2 years and a former resident of El Paso. She was born on March 31, 1929 in El Paso to Carlos & Francisca Martinez Gomez. She was preceded in death by Parents; Sister, Magdelena Campos; Brothers, Luis & Carlos Gomez. She is survived by her Brother, Marcos, Sr. & wife, Bertha Gomez of El Paso; Sister-in-Law, Gracie Gomez of California; numerous Nieces, Nephews, Great & Great Great Nieces & Nephews & a host of friends. Visitation was held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. in Franklin Funeral Home in Floresville, Texas. Rosary was recited on Sunday at 7:00 P.M. in Franklin Funeral Home Chapel. Mass was celebrated on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment followed in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Floresville. Pallbearers were Miguel Campos, Michael Mendoza, Marcos Gomez, Jr., Rafael Campos, Gilbert Perez & Carlos Campos.
Published in El Paso Times on May 5, 2019