Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Vigil
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church
210 S. Clark
Josefina H. Lopez


1919 - 2019
Josefina H. Lopez

El Paso - Mrs. Josefina H. Lopez passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born on September 10, 1919 in Tornillo, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a member of the Catholic Church. Josefina loved to cook for family and known for her delicious red enchiladas. She was also a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. Josefina was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Feliciana Herrera, her daughter Josefina L. Escobar and her sisters, Soledad Aranda, Virginia Hernandez, Guadalupe Taylor, Patricia Armendariz and Otilia H. Candia. She is survived by her sons: Enrique, Luis, Francisco, Ernesto and Lorenzo J. Lopez, daughters: Estela L. Forhan and Concha L. Flores. Josefina was blessed with 35 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and 45 great great-grandchildren. She leaves behind many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with a vigil at 6:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Santo Nino de Atocha Catholic Church located at 210 S. Clark with interment to follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
