|
|
Josefina Hammond
El Paso - Beloved mother and grandmother, Josefina Hammond, 97, was called to her eternal home on December 1, 2019. She is rejoined with her husband, Neil W. Hammond, Sr.; daughter, Irene Hammond; grandchildren; John Henry Hayes III and Patrick Eugene Hayes; and parents, Francisco and Dolores Chaffino.
She had steadfast faith and was close to God and in her example, also drew others close to Him. Among her favorite activities, she enjoyed music, dancing, and sewing doll clothes.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Hayes, Neil W. Hammond, Jr.; daughters, Carol Escobedo, Mary Ann Hammond, Shirley Escobedo, Beatrice Stachowiak; 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.
Visitation: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home on 1755 N. Zaragosa Rd. Funeral Mass: Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church on 1700 George Dieter Dr. Interment: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019