Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josefina J. Perez

Josefina J. Perez Obituary
Josefina J. Perez

El Paso - Josefina J. Perez, 98, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Elias Perez, and son, Agustin Perez. She is survived by her 8 loving children, Roberto Perez, Maria H. Bustamante, Maria Dolores Corral, Marta A. Medina, Refugio Perez, Elias J. Perez, Pedro Perez, and Leticia Perez, 32 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation for Josefina will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Martin Funeral Home East from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, with an Interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Special thanks to Hospice El Paso, Dr. Reeves, Liz Herrera, Chaplain Juan, and Chaplain Eduardo.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
