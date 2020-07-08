Josefina M. GutierrezEll Paso - Our beloved aunt Josefina M. Gutierrez, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. She was born February 4, 1924 in San Dimas, California to Roman Martinez and Maria De Jesus Barraza Martinez, as 1 of 11 children. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, husband, brothers and sisters. Josie was a beacon of our family through her selfless support, strength and love throughout her life. She is survived by her sisters Elena M. Reyes and Irma M. Gijon and many nieces and nephews. Heaven has gained another angel and another member of our family. Tia Josie we will miss you beyond words, but you will never be forgotten. We love you more than words can express.Due to Covid-19 services will be private.