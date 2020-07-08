1/1
Josefina M. Gutierrez
Josefina M. Gutierrez

Ell Paso - Our beloved aunt Josefina M. Gutierrez, age 96, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020. She was born February 4, 1924 in San Dimas, California to Roman Martinez and Maria De Jesus Barraza Martinez, as 1 of 11 children. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, husband, brothers and sisters. Josie was a beacon of our family through her selfless support, strength and love throughout her life. She is survived by her sisters Elena M. Reyes and Irma M. Gijon and many nieces and nephews. Heaven has gained another angel and another member of our family. Tia Josie we will miss you beyond words, but you will never be forgotten. We love you more than words can express.

Due to Covid-19 services will be private.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
9155663955
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 9, 2020
y most heartfelt condolences. Josie was a beautiful lady inside and out. She was my mothers best friend and Chinquis was my dads best friend. I will forever remember them both, together again in Heaven!
Ana (Parra) Stephenson
Friend
