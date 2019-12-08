|
|
Josefina M. Ledezma
El Paso - Josefina Mendoza Ledezma, Born on January 03, 1937, entered the gates of her Heavenly Home to be with her Husband Carlos G. Ledezma on December 05, 2019. Josefina was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Felipe and Ma. Concepción López Mendoza, sister Hortencia Soto and grandson Carlos Weston Ledezma. Left to cherish her memory is her Brother Felipe Lopez Mendoza, Sister Beatriz Arellano (Carlos) Daughter: Josie Ledezma Mendez Sons: Carlos M. Ledezma, Willie Ledezma and Albert Ledezma. Her eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. We want to give Special Thanks and Blessings to Ruben and Josie, Family, and Neighbors that loved and cared for Nanas!
The Ledezma family will be receiving family and friends for visitation on December 10, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home(915)598-3332, 1061 N. Carolina, El Paso Texas, with rosary beginning at 7:00pm. Mass will be Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Paul Catholic Church 7484 Mimosa Ave. El Paso, Texas Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery thereafter.
Pallbearers: Carlos M. Ledezma, Willie Ledezma, Albert Ledezma, Carlos Ricardo Mendez, Nathaniel Quezada and Carlos Arellano Jr.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019